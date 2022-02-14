IPL 2022 Mega Auction: CSK CEO reveals WHY Suresh Raina was not bought in auction

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) did not bid for 'Mr IPL' Suresh Raina at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Not only CSK, no other franchise bid for Raina as he went unsold for the first time ever in IPL. That means Raina will not take part in the upcoming season of IPL.

Speaking on CSK's YouTube channel, CEO Kasi Viswanath stated the reason why Chennai did not buy Suresh Raina.

He said, "Raina has been one of the most consistent performers for CSK for the last 12 years. Of course, it was very difficult for us, no to have Raina but at the same time you should also understand that the team composition depends on the form and kind of team which any team would like to have so that’s one of the reasons why we thought he may not fit into this team."

“We will miss him, we will miss Faf who has been with us for the last decade that’s the process and dynamics of the auction," concluded Viswanath.

As soon as it was known that Raina will not be bought by any team as he did not make it to the final list of the players to be sold, his fans started venting anger against CSK.

Some of them wrote that this marks the end of an era where MS Dhoni and Raina were Thala and Chinna Thala.

Check out all reactions of CSK fans here on Raina.