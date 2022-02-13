IPL 2022 mega auction: Deepak Hooda joins Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 5.75 crore, says THIS

India all-rounder Deepak Hooda has thanked Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for acquiring him in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. (February 12). Hooda, who recently made his ODI debut for India, said he is really excited to be a part of the Lucknow-based franchise."I'm really happy to be a part of Lucknow Super Giants and thank you for showing faith in me. I am really excited to join my new family Lucknow Super Giants," Hooda said in a video posted on Lucknow Super Giants Twitter.

While Hooda was picked for Rs 5.75 crore, all-rounder Krunal Pandya was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs 8.25 crores, after a bidding war with Gujarat Titans (GT) on Saturday. Meanwhile, Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL), 2022 mega auction saw Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar among top picks.

Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore, while Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.Kolkata Knight Riders bought Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore and on the other hand, Avesh Khan became the most expensive pick among the uncapped players after being bought for Rs 10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants.

Last year, Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) received a setback before the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as their all-rounder Hooda left the bio-bubble after a spat with Baroda captain Krunal Pandya, who will be his teammate at LSG. In a mail sent to BCA, Hooda made a series of allegations against Krunal, including trying to pull him down and warning him that he would ensure he did not play for Baroda again.

After accusing Krunal of misbehaviour, and leaving the team hotel a day before the start of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, vice-captain Hooda too found himself in the dock for misconduct, with BCA chief executive officer Shishir Hattangadi questioning the middle-order batter's attitude and commitment to the team.

