With 9 required off the last 6 balls and and in-form David Miller on strike, Gujarat Titans were favourites to win the contest vs Mumbai Indians.

However, Daniel Sams had other ideas. His clever change of pace did the trick as he gave just 3 off the last over to defend the 9 runs and take MI to their second win of IPL 2022.

Discussing his plans for the decisive last over, Sams said that he stuck to his best deliveries.

"Awesome we got over the line, it went back and forward. 9 runs off 6 balls made me feel I have nothing to lose and the odds are in the batter's favour," Sams said after the match.

"I got a few wide balls in the tramline and managed to execute it well. My intent was to stick to the best balls I could bowl, the slower one is the ball I go back to and it paid off."

Mumbai were already out of reckoning for a play-offs berth and Sams said his side did not have the start they wanted in this IPL.

"After the eight losses, we looked at it as a mini-IPL with six games. We are trying to show what we can do and were able to pull it off which helps our confidence," said Sams.

MI captain Rohit Sharma praised his bowlers for pulling off the win.

"It was tight towards the back end, very satisfying as we were looking for this. Luck had to turn in to our favour, we will take this with both hands," said Rohit.

"We were 15-20 short (while batting), they bowled well. Tim David played really well. Dew came in, good pitch and lightning outfield meant things were in their favour, credit to our bowlers who finished the job.

"The boys pulled it off, which is great. We wanted to take one game at a time, we know we have not played our best cricket, but that happens."