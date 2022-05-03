हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022: Mohammed Shami celebrates Eid with Gujarat Titans teammates Rashid Khan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami also posted a picture with vice-captain Rashid Khan and Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz wishing everyone Eid Mubarak on Twitter.

Mohammed Shami with Gujarat Titans teammates Rashid Khan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz on the occasion of Eid.

IPL 2022 Table-toppers Gujarat Titans will take on Punjab Kings in Match No. 48 on Tuesday (May 3), which also happens to be Eid al Fitr all around the world. Team India and Titans pacer Mohammed Shami celebrated the auspicious occasion of Eid with his teammates Rashid Khan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Afghanistan.

Titans leg-spinner Rashid, who is also the vice-captain of the side, has been in fine form especially with the bat – guiding his side to nail-biting wins of Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad recently. Rashid along with Shami posted pictures on social media showing the Eid celebration of Titans players.

“Eid mubarak from Bio-Bubble! Hope you celebrate your eid with your family as we are celebrating it with our #GujaratTitans. Eid Mubarak to everyone! May Allah bless you with abundance! #EidMubarak #Eid2022 #BubbleEid Eid ki dua mein humein bhi yaad rakhna! Eid Mubarak!”, Rashid posted on social media.

Shami also posted a picture with Rashid and Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz wishing everyone Eid Mubarak on Twitter.

Meanwhile, in their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, it was Shami who had dismissed Virat Kohli after the former India captain had scored his first fifty of the season. Shami is the leading wicket-taker for Titans this season with 14 wickets from 9 matches at an average of just 20.

After cleaning up Kohli with a yorker, it was Shami’s nice gesture which won over social media. As Kohli was making his way back to the dugout, Shami put his arm around the batter's shoulder to appreciate his knock. He returned 4/39 in his four overs but grabbed the prized scalp of Kohli.

The Titans are at the top of the IPL 2022 Points Table with 16 points from 9 matches and almost certainly assured of a Playoffs berth this season on their T20 league debut.

