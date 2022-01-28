IPL 2022: MS Dhoni arrives in Chennai to prepare for mega auction

Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and skipper MS Dhoni intends to keep the title at home. Dhoni and CSK have already begun their planning for the IPL 2022 mega auction which will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Dhoni was spotted arriving in Chennai, weeks ahead of the mega auction. The CSK captain checked into a hotel in Chennai on Thursday (January 27).

Over the years, Dhoni has always played an integral role in the team’s auction business and CSK are known for doing well at the auction table despite some surprising picks in the past. CSK have retained four players, including their captain Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali.

Jadeja was retained for Rs 16 crore, while Dhoni took home Rs 12 crore. England all-rounder Ali was retained for Rs 8 crore while Gaikwad got Rs 6 crore.

CSK will have Rs 48 crore as they head into the mega auction, looking to pick a well-balanced squad in the lead up to IPL 2022.

Meanwhile, we all know how much the MS Dhoni household loves animals. The former Indian captain’s farmhouse is already home to a couple of horses, several dogs and the recent addition to the family’s a pair of parrots.

Recently MS Dhoni was clicked by his wife with one of the parrots sitting on his shoulder as he enjoyed a sip of chai. On Thursday (January 27), Sakshi Singh Dhoni shared another video of the parrots where they can be seen eating leaves and playing in their corner of Dhoni house.