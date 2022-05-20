Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the coolest skippers cricket has ever produced. His ability to keep mind cool in pressure situations makes him the smartest captain in the world. But how does MS Dhoni keep his mind so cool? How does MS Dhoni keep the pressure away? His CSK mate Dwaine Pretorius has revealed the tricks by Dhoni to keep his mind in control all the time.

If we make the playoffs, great. But even if we don't it's not the end of the world - Thala MS Dhoni#CSKvDC #WhistlePodu

- BCCI pic.twitter.com/4WNHdb6M3B — Chennai Super Kings Fans (@CskIPLTeam) May 9, 2022

"One of the biggest reasons he (Dhoni) says he doesn't mind losing is he doesn't feel like it's necessary to put any other external pressures on himself. So he takes away the pressure of winning or losing the match and he focuses on the process. The process is something that is super important and allows MS to deal with pressure," wrote Pretorius on his website Talent-Mastered.com.

"He controls his breathing, and he takes away the external pressure of having to win every match or having to win every moment that he's involved in. Then he knows where his strengths are, and knows which balls he can smoke for a six or which balls he can't."

Pretorius said he learned from Dhoni about a bowler's mindset while bowling in the death overs.

"Another big lesson I took from MS in terms of dealing with pressure at the back end when it comes to death batting is the fact that the bowler only needs to miss once and the pressure is all on him. The bowler's mindset is -- I can't afford to lose this game. So just this shift in mindset has really made MS one of the best finishers of all time, and I believe that is what makes him successful," added Pretorius.