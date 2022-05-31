After a disappointing IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni's heartwarming gesture towards a specially-abled fan is winning the hearts on the internet. Dhoni is regarded as one of the 'most down to earth' celebrations in the country. CSK finished second last in the points table with just four wins in 14 games. The defending champions experienced their worst season ever in the history of IPL. MS Dhoni visited the fans' house after the completion of IPL 2022. The CSK fan took to her official Instagram handle to post images and a video of the interaction with her hero.

“Feeling of meeting him is something I can’t put in words. He is kind, sweet and soft-spoken. The way he asked me about my name spelling. He shook my hand, and when he said, Rona Nahi’ and wiped my tears, it was pure bliss for me. He said Thank You to me for his sketch and said – ‘Main Le Lunga’, and the words he spoke to me will be remembered forever. He gave me his precious time, which is something I can’t express through words. When I said AAP bahut ache ho, his reaction was priceless. May 31, 2022, will be special for me,” wrote Lavanya

Such a great person - MS Dhoni, always finding time for fans. (Video credit: Lavanya Pilania Instagram) pic.twitter.com/LAHesSAzkt — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 31, 2022

Earlier, this week MS met one of cricket's biggest fans Sudhir Kumar. Famous as Sachin Tendulkar’s loyal fan Sudhir visited Dhoni’s house in Ranchi. Sudhir posted images from his visit to the CSK skipper’s house on his Twitter account. Sudhir explained that he has been a regular visitor to Dhoni’s house over the years but due to COVID-19 pandemic, he was not able to visit for a long period of time. “Got a chance to come again to Mahi bhai's house, keep coming every year but did not come for a few years due to corona,” wrote Sudhir on his Twitter account along with images from his visit to Dhoni’s place.