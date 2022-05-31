The IPL 2022 is done and dusted with Gujarat Titans winning their maiden title in their debut season. As soon as the season is over one of the favourite jobs for cricket experts around the world is picking the Best XI of the season. Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has released his all-time IPL XI after the conclusion of IPL 2022. Jaffer picked Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni as the wicket-keeper batsman and captain of his side while he left out Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and former Royal Challengers batter AB de Villiers.

In an interview with the Crictracker, Jaffer revealed his all-time IPL playing XI. Dhoni, who is captain of Jaffer's XI won the IPL four times (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021) for the CSK. The opening pair are Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul while his partner is former Punjab Kings opening batsman Chris Gayle. Gayle is the only batsman in the history of IPL to retain the Orange Cap. The left-hand batsman won the orange cap in 2011 and 2012. KL Rahul claimed the orange cap in 2020.

Suresh Raina AKA Mr IPL will bat at number three in Jaffer's XI while former RCB captain and league's all-time highest run-scorer Virat Kohli took the number four spot followed by Dhoni at five.

Number six is a critical spot in any T20 batting lineup. The player is expected to bat as well as bowl a bit. Jaffer picked Kolkata Knight Riders, Andre Russell, at this spot. IPL 2022's winning captain Hardik Pandya batsman holds the number seven spot. Another GT all-rounder finds a place in Jaffer's XI as Rashid Khan is one of the spinners on his side.

For the second spinner, Jaffer named Rajasthan Royals R Ashwin or Yuzvendra Chahal. Mumbai Indians’ legends Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga make up the fast-bowling department.

Wasim Jaffer’s all-time XI

Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin/Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga