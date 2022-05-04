MS Dhoni’s second game back in charge in the IPL 2022 will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore, which features his one-time successor Virat Kohli. Dhoni, who gave up CSK captaincy ahead IPL 2022, took back the reigns from Ravindra Jadeja for the benefit of the team.

Meanwhile, Kohli had given up RCB’s leadership role at the end of IPL 2021 season. CSK are near the bottom of the IPL 2022 Points Table – in ninth place – and need to win all of their remaining five games if they hope to make the Playoffs stage.

Dhoni has been impressive with the bat this season, scoring 140 runs in 9 games including one fifty at a strike-rate of over 132. The former India captain has also hit 5 sixes in the IPL 2022 and now needs only six more maximums to complete 200 sixes with the bat for CSK.

If Dhoni achieves this record, he will become the 2nd batter after Kohli for RCB to hit 200 sixes for a single franchise in IPL. Dhoni will be playing his 200th match for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. He will become the second player to feature in 200 IPL matches for a franchise, after Virat Kohli for RCB.

Kohli, on the other hand, needs 41 more runs to surpass 10,500 runs in T20 cricket. Former CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja needs to score one more run to reach 2500 runs in the IPL. He will become the first player with the double of 2500+ runs and 100+ wickets in the