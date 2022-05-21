हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings create THIS unwanted batting record, check HERE

CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad was the batter with most runs (368) for franchise in the IPL 2022, he was also the orange cap winner of the IPL 2021

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni&#039;s Chennai Super Kings create THIS unwanted batting record, check HERE
Source: Twitter

For the first time in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL), not a single Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter could touch or cross the 400 runs-mark during a single season. The MS Dhoni-led side got this unwanted record attached to their name after their final fixture of the IPL 2022 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday (May 21).

CSK faced defeat in their clash against RR by five-wicket. Chennai ended their season with a disappointing performance against RR as they failed to qualify for playoffs, with only four wins in their 14 matches.

CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad was the batter with most runs (368) for franchise in the IPL 2022, he was also the orange cap winner of the IPL 2021. After a horrible first half of the season, the batter managed to get some great scores in the second half. In 14 games, he has scored 368 runs at an average of 26.29. Three fifties have come out of his willow, with the best individual score of 99.

Gaikwad is followed by Shivam Dube (289), Ambati Rayadu (274), Devon Conway (252) and Moeen Ali (244).

Chennai Super Kings finished their IPL 2022 season with a disappointing 5-wicket loss against the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals. CSK will finish at the ninth position in the IPL 2022 standings with six points.

In match no. 68 of the Indian Premier League 2022, R Ashwin was on song with his bat, ending CSK's campaign with a defeat. He smashed 40 in just 23 balls as Rajasthan Royals successfully chased CSK's 151 target. CSK had blasted 75/1 in the powerplay as Moeen Ali was on fire with the bat smashing IPL's second fastest half-century in just 19 balls and finishing at 93 (57).

With ANI inputs

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022IPLChennai Super KingsCSKRuturaj GaikwadShivam DubeAmbati RayuduDevon ConwayMoeen Ali
Next
Story

MI vs DC IPL 2022 Predicted XI: Arjun Tendulkar to make debut in Mumbai Indians' final match?

Must Watch

PT2M16S

Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: Section 144 to remain enforce in Mathura till July 16