For the first time in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL), not a single Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter could touch or cross the 400 runs-mark during a single season. The MS Dhoni-led side got this unwanted record attached to their name after their final fixture of the IPL 2022 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday (May 21).

CSK faced defeat in their clash against RR by five-wicket. Chennai ended their season with a disappointing performance against RR as they failed to qualify for playoffs, with only four wins in their 14 matches.

CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad was the batter with most runs (368) for franchise in the IPL 2022, he was also the orange cap winner of the IPL 2021. After a horrible first half of the season, the batter managed to get some great scores in the second half. In 14 games, he has scored 368 runs at an average of 26.29. Three fifties have come out of his willow, with the best individual score of 99.

Gaikwad is followed by Shivam Dube (289), Ambati Rayadu (274), Devon Conway (252) and Moeen Ali (244).

Chennai Super Kings finished their IPL 2022 season with a disappointing 5-wicket loss against the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals. CSK will finish at the ninth position in the IPL 2022 standings with six points.

400+ runs for CSK

2008 - Raina/Dhoni

2009 - Raina/Hayden

2010 - Raina/Vijay

2011 - Raina/Vijay/Hussey

2012 - Raina

2013 - Raina/Dhoni/Hussey

2014 - Raina/Smith/McCullum

2015 - McCullum

2018 - Raina/Dhoni/Watson/Rayudu

2019 - Dhoni

2020 - Faf

2021 - Faf/Ruturaj

2022 - No One*#CSK — MD MUSLIM KHAN (@MdMuslimKhan2) May 20, 2022

In match no. 68 of the Indian Premier League 2022, R Ashwin was on song with his bat, ending CSK's campaign with a defeat. He smashed 40 in just 23 balls as Rajasthan Royals successfully chased CSK's 151 target. CSK had blasted 75/1 in the powerplay as Moeen Ali was on fire with the bat smashing IPL's second fastest half-century in just 19 balls and finishing at 93 (57).

