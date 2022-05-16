IPL 2022: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings hit new low, bag THIS unwanted record

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are going through their worst season in the history of the league in IPL 2022. CSK became the second team to fall out of the playoffs race this season after the Mumbai Indians. On Sunday afternoon, four-time champions faced a seven wickets defeat against Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans. With this loss, they claimed an embarrassing record of losing their most matches in an IPL season. This is the first time that CSK have lost nine games in a season in the cash-rich league.

Dhoni's side is placed at number nine position in the points table after winning just four games in 13 matches. This is the second time that CSK have failed to qualify for the playoffs. Earlier in 2020, Chennai managed six wins and finished at the seventh spot in the 8-team table.

Dhoni's side can finish at the bottom of the table if MI manage to win their last two games. CSK will face Rajasthan Royals while MI will face Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in their final league games.

After the match, Dhoni admitted that it was a mistake to opt to bat first against GT. "To start off, batting first wasn't a really good idea. The fast bowler's ball wasn't coming on. That's why the batsmen found it tough to hit. In the second half, it got slightly better. Spinners I felt both halves it was pretty even. A bit more runs in the middle overs would have been good,” Dhoni said.

Dhoni explained why N Jagadeesan was promoted ahead of all-rounder Shivam Dube. "A bit more runs in the middle could have been good. Sai bowled really well in the middle. We could have pushed Shivam up in the order but it would have defeated the purpose of having Jaggi on the side. Had it been earlier in the tournament, it would have been a tactical move to have Shivam in. But we wanted for Jaggi to spend some time in the middle."