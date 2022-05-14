Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is one of the most loved cricketers in the country. He is idolised by many youngsters who wish to represent India at the highest level in cricket. Dhoni is often seen sharing his cricket wisdom with next generation of Indian cricketers. After the match between CSK and MI, Kumar Kartikeya asked Dhoni for a favour and MS accepted his request.

After the CSK vs MI game on Thursday, Mumbai Indians' Kumar Kartikeya went to Dhoni and asked for his autograph on a cricket ball. Dhoni accepted his request and signed the ball for him. The youngster could not hold back his excitement after getting autograph from his favourite cricketer. Mumbai's official Instagram handle posted the video of Kumar's excitement after getting Dhoni's autograph. Kumar could not stop smiling as the cameraman asks him what is in his hand. Kartik kept his smile on while replying, "It is MS Dhoni's autograph."

MI posted the video with the caption, "Imagine getting a signed MS Dhoni match ball #TATAIPL - Truly a tournament where talent meets opportunity! #OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians @k.kartikeyasingh26 MI TV."

Meanwhile, Mumbai ended CSK's hopes of qualifying for the playoffs with a five-wicket win over the defending champions. This is only the second time that MS Dhoni's Chennai have not managed to qualify for the playoffs. In the year 2020, CSK did not qualify for the playoffs. In this season both MI and CSK are in the bottom half of the table. CSK are ninth while five-time champions MI are at number 10 position.