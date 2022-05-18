Chennai Super Kings have had a campaign to forget in IPL 2022. The MS Dhoni-led franchise will probably finish with their worst campaign ever. A plenty of reasons could be pointed out for their below-par performance in the league.

Some of these reasons could be their poor show at the auction, where they did not pick back-up players for replace some of their key players. Deepak Chahar is a good example. Dhoni's untimely resignation as the captain could be one reason. Jadeja did not have enough time to prepare as a captain and that really affected his performance and since then he and the franchise have been in news for all the wrong reasons.

A few key players also did not live up the expectations, and that includes Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu. Robin Uthappa was dropped citing combination issues or he was played down the order. As a result, they are currently placed ninth in the points table.

But one thing that does not change at CSK, irrespective of their performance is their massive fan following.

The four-time champions have one of the best and biggest fanbase in the world and it shows even when the lose. You rarely come across a hate campaign towards CSK players when they have not played up to the theit own set standards.

An example was on exhibition when CSK posed a framed letter written by a Dhoni fan for the team. It was a letter of admiration in which the fan showed the support for Dhoni and his fans.

Dhoni responded to the letter by writing a message and signing it. He wrote: "Well Written. Best Wishes."

That was enough from the man of a few words like Dhoni to make the day for his die-hard fan.

CSK have one match left in the competition. They will take on Delhi Capitals on May 21 (Saturday). MS Dhoni's side will be hoping to finish things off with a win so that they don't end up as the bottom placed team in the competition.