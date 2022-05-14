IPL 2022: CSK's Ambati Rayudu takes U-turn, deletes retirement Tweet

Chennai Super Kings batsman Ambati Rayudu, who announced that IPL 2022 will be his last season, has deleted the Tweet hours after posting. The 36-year-old posted the tweet around 12 in the afternoon on Saturday and deleted the post one and half hours after posting it. This leaves fans with the question mark weather Rayudu is retiring or not

Rayudu thanked his former team Mumbai Indians and current team CSK for the support. Rayudu made his IPL debut way back in 2010 for Mumbai Indians, he was bought by MS Dhoni's side in 2018.

"I am happy to announce that this will be my last ipl. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey," Ambati Rayudu posted.

The CSK batter announced the news on his official Twitter handle on Saturday afternoon. The 36-year-old batsman played for CSK in last five season, earlier he was with Mumbai Indians. Rayudu hang his shoes after playing the cash-rich league for 13 years.

More to follow...