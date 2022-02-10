IPL 2022: New mega auction guidelines issued by BCCI for all 10 teams, check here

The IPL 2022 mega auction is here and a total of 590 cricketers will be up for grabs when the ten teams sit at the bidding table on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

Not to forget, teams have already retained some players or picked in draft using their purse.

IPL 2022 will see a total number of matches played increase to 74 from 60. That means that tournament will be played for a couple of days more.

This time there are two new teams - Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. For the uninitiated, the main sponsor from this year will be TATA and not VIVO, the IPL 2022 will be called TATA IPL from this season onwards.

There is no official word from BCCI on the venues for IPL 2020. However, in an interview to Sportstar, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had revealed that group league of the tournament will be held across Maharashtra - Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune. But before that, we already have a big event in the mega auctions. The IPL auctions are watched by millions and fans are keen to know which player is going where. Especially, this year's auction matters a lot as teams will be rebuilding and that exercise will be interesting to watch.

Before the mega auctions , let us look at what all new guidelines and rules that BCCI and IPL governing council have laid out for all ten teams.

- The IPL 2022 auction will take place in a bio-bubble.

- The officials representing the franchises will have to clear COVID-19 tests with negative RT-PCR report on February 9, 10 and 11. The testing will be conducted by BCCI-accredited medical agency.

- No Right to Match (RTM) option will be available for the team in this auction.

- Only 3 players have been allowed to be retained by the original eight IPL teams while the two new teams have been allowed 3 draft picks ahead of the auction. It means all the teams will start with a clean slate at the auction.

- The IPL 2022 purse has been raised to Rs 90 crore from Rs 80 crore to accommodate more players, especially from the domestic circuit.

- Participants who have returned to India after overseas trips in the last 15 days will have to undergo 7-day mandatory quarantine and test negative on Day 8 and 9 (twice).

- BCCI will keep a close watch on those arriving at the team hotel on February 11. They will be monitored for COVID-19 symptoms.

- The testing will be conducted between 12 am to 7 am to ensure smooth conduct of the IPL 2022 auction on February 12 and 13. The members will stay in their rooms until declared negative for the virus.

- All the attendees will have to share full details including COVID vaccination results (if any) with the BCCI medical team.

- All the participants will have to wear masks in the auditorium at the auction table.

