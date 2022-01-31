हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants UNVEILS team logo inspired by Indian mythology - WATCH

Lucknow Super Giants said the identity, as a whole, is endowed with strong positive energy to soar higher and higher and achieve success.

IPL 2022: KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants UNVEILS team logo inspired by Indian mythology - WATCH
File image (Source: Twitter)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise on Monday revealed the logo of the side ahead of the 2022 mega auction.

The franchise said that its brand identity draws inspiration from ancient Indian mythology.

"The mythical bird Garuda- who is a protector and enthroned with the power to move swiftly, has inspired us to create the winged emblem of the team. Garuda is omnipresent in every Indian culture and sub-culture," LSG said in a statement.

"The tri-colour wings of the entity, symbolically represent Lucknow Super Giants' Pan -India appeal. The body of the bird has been formed by a blue coloured bat to signify the game of cricket, there is a red ball with an orange seam too. It is like an auspicious 'Jay tilak'," it added.

Here's LSG's new logo:

Lucknow Super Giants said the identity, as a whole, is endowed with strong positive energy to soar higher and higher and achieve success.

Lucknow has opted to go with KL Rahul (Rs 17 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 crore), and Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 crore) for the IPL 2022. KL Rahul will don the captaincy hat.

Andy Flower has already been named the coach of the Lucknow franchise while former India batter Gautam Gambhir will serve as the mentor of the franchise.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Lucknow Super GiantsKL Rahul
Next
Story

Virat Kohli makes BIG statement, says ‘doesn't need to be captain to be leader’

Must Watch

PT38S

UP Elections 2022: The Election Commission has taken a big decision, removed these restrictions. Election Commission