With Mumbai Indians bowlers continuing to struggle with the ball in IPL 2022, the fans are getting restless.

Not to forget, MI have lost seven matches on the trot, which is the longest losing streak in the league's history.

The MI bowlers including the likes of Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat and Daniel Sams have not been able to do a lot of good to their side's fortunes so far.

Even Jasprit Bumrah has looked out of touch this season.

The fans are asking some questions to their favourite team and one of them is: why are they not playing Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun?

Check reactions:

Please include Arjun Tendulkar — Anil Krishna (@anilkrishna93) April 24, 2022

Team MI should give a chance to Arjun Tendulkar atleast this time when the team is not in the race of Playoffs.@mipaltan @sachin_rt #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/WQDnKnrVRd — Kalyan Acharya (@kalyanjpgslg) April 24, 2022

@mipaltan @ImRo45 don't you think Arjun Tendulkar is better option than Jaydev...? — Kaushik Shete (@kaushikshete007) April 24, 2022

I am damn sure Arjun Tendulkar would have got atleast one match if he was in any other team #ArjunTendulkar #LSGvsMI — Loner (@Memorieslives) April 24, 2022

Mumbai ki bowling nahi chal rahi toh bhi Arjun Tendulkar ko nahi khila rahe hai. Toh Arjun Tendulkar ko liya kis liye hai? — Sanket2453 (@sanket2453) April 24, 2022

Arjun is a left-arm pacer who has done well for Mumbai at age-group level cricket. He was bought by MI at a sum of Rs 30 lakh and the fans are wondering why was he bought if he is not even being tested and just warming the bench.

Arjun was part of the Mumbai franchise even in 2021 season but he did not get a game.

Since cleaning up a MI batter in the nets a few days ago through a yorker.

Arjun could not make it to the the playing 11 vs Lucknow Super Giants as the side fielded the same XI as last match vs CSK.