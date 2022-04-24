हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022: 'Play Ajun Tendulkar', MI fans want Rohit Sharma to give chance to Sachin Tendulkar's son

Source: Twitter

With Mumbai Indians bowlers continuing to struggle with the ball in IPL 2022, the fans are getting restless. 

Not to forget, MI have lost seven matches on the trot, which is the longest losing streak in the league's history. 

The MI bowlers including the likes of Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat and Daniel Sams have not been able to do a lot of good to their side's fortunes so far. 

Even Jasprit Bumrah has looked out of touch this season. 

The fans are asking some questions to their favourite team and one of them is: why are they not playing Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun?

Check reactions:

Arjun is a left-arm pacer who has done well for Mumbai at age-group level cricket. He was bought by MI at a sum of Rs 30 lakh and the fans are wondering why was he bought if he is not even being tested and just warming the bench. 

Arjun was part of the Mumbai franchise even in 2021 season but he did not get a game. 

Since cleaning up a MI batter in the nets a few days ago through a yorker

Arjun could not make it to the the playing 11 vs Lucknow Super Giants as the side fielded the same XI as last match vs CSK. 

 

 

