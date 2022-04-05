हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri reveals India missed THIS player in T20 World Cup 2021

Team India had made a heartbreaking group-stage exit in the T20 World Cup in 2021.

IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri reveals India missed THIS player in T20 World Cup 2021
Team India coach Ravi Shastri (Source: Twitter)

Former coach Ravi Shastri has hailed T Natarajan as a death bowling specialist, saying the Indian team missed the left-arm pacer sorely during its T20 World Cup debacle in UAE.

Natarajan, who came to the limelight in India's historic Test series win Down Under in early 2021, suffered a knee injury and missed most part of the year before making a comeback in Sunrisers Hyderabad's second match of the IPL-15 here on Monday.

''Very happy for him. We missed him in the World Cup. He would've been a certainty had he been fit,'' Shastri said in ESPNCricinfo's 'T20 Time: Out'.

India had made a heartbreaking group-stage exit in the T20 World Cup in 2021.

''He got injured against England when we were playing the ODI series and we really missed him (in the World Cup).

''He's that specialist death bowler, bowls those yorkers very skilfully. He's got great control. He is skiddy. A bit quicker than you think and hits the bat,'' Shastri said.

The 31-year-old, who was bought back by SRH for Rs 4 crore, made a fine comeback after 12 months, picking 2 for 26 from his full quota of four overs, even as they suffered their second defeat on the trot with a 12-run loss.

Shastri was the head coach when the left-arm pacer made his debut for India across the three formats in their memorable 2020-21 tour to Australia.

The former coach said Natarajan was a lucky charm for them.

''Every game I've picked him we've won. In his debut in T20, India won. In his debut in Test cricket, India won. From a net bowler, he played those other two formats,'' Shastri said.

SRH will next face defending champions Chennai Super Kings on April 9.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Ravi ShastriT NatarajanSRHICC T20 World Cup 2021
Next
Story

Smriti Mandhana rises, Mithali Raj slips in ICC Women's ODI rankings

Must Watch

PT16M44S

News 100: Investigation speed up in Gorakhnath temple attack case