Luck and form are still evading Royal Challengers Banaglore's opening batter Virat Kohli as he got out on 20 off 14 balls in Match 60 of IPL 2022.

Kohli was looking in good touch before he gave away his wicket.

However, even that 20-run knock vs Punjab helped him crossed a big landmark.

Kohli on Friday became the first player to score 6,500 runs in the Indian Premier League.

He accomplished this feat against Punjab Kings at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

A single towards mid-wicket off a Harpreet Brar delivery helped Kohli reach this accomplishment.

Kohli is also the highest run-scorer in the league`s history, followed by Shikhar Dhawan (6,186), David Warner (5,876), Rohit Sharma (5,829), Suresh Raina (5,528) and Ab De Villiers (5,162)

Coming to the match, the RCB innings is in progress.

Earlier, put to bat first, Punjab Kings put up a huge 209/9 in their 20 overs on the board, powered by Jonny Bairstow (66) and Liam Livingstone (70).

For RCB, Harshal Patel scalped four wickets while Wanindu Hasaranga settled for two.

Bairstow single-handily trashed Josh Hazlewood for 21 runs in the second over of the innings. The duo of Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan smashed RCB`s bowlers all over the ground. Punjab Kings especially targetted two RCB bowlers - Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj - and smashed them for 100 runs in the 6 overs they the bowled together.

The blistering duo took their team`s total beyond the 50-run mark inside 4 overs and brought up their 50 runs partnership for the opening wicket as well.

