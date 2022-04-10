IPL 2022: Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli faced a controversial LBW decision during his team's clash against the Mumbai Indians on Saturday (April 9). After Kohli's dismissal, Royal Challengers Bangalore took a dig at the umpire and his decision.

After being given out by the on-field umpire, Kohli without any hesitation reviewed the decision. The third umpire, however, felt that the ball hit the bat and pad simultaneously, and there wasn't enough evidence to overturn the on-field umpire's decision.

Virat Kohli was fumed with anger after being given out for 48 against MI as he fell to Dewald Brevis on his first ball of the Indian Premier League. Moreover, Kohli was furious even when he is was walking out as he slammed his bat on the ground.

Reacting to the decision, the franchise took to Twitter and wrote, "We were just reading through the MCC Laws of Cricket for LBW decisions, and here's what we found. Unfortunate that Virat Kohli had to walk back disappointed after a brilliant knock."

We were just reading through the MCC Laws of Cricket for LBW decisions, and here’s what we found. Unfortunate that Virat Kohli had to walk back disappointed after a brilliant knock.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/fSEj1CaKOW — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 10, 2022

MCC Laws of Cricket for LBW states, "In assessing point 36.1.3, if the ball makes contact with the striker's person and bat simultaneously, this shall be considered as the ball having first touched the bat."

Umpires while checking Virat Kohli lbw decision #MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/TG9ntnvKhW — Goldbelt Appaji (@AppajiGoldbelt) April 9, 2022

Coming to the match, inspiring knocks from Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli helped Royal Challengers Bangalore defeat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday (April 9).

Virat Kohli's LBW decisions should be taught in umpiring schools. Always gets bat jammed with the pad and makes it as complex as possible. — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) April 9, 2022

RCB opener Anuj Rawat smashed 66 runs off 47 balls while former skipper Virat Kohli played a knock of 48 as they chased down the target of 152 with nine balls left. Earlier, RCB bowlers restricted five-time champions MI to 151/6. This is Mumbai Indians' fourth successive loss in the Indian Premier League 2022

With ANI inputs