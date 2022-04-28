Delhi Capitals will face off with the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 on Thursday (April 28) night.

Pant is on the cusp of a record ahead of the DC vs KKR contest.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant will feature in his 150th T20 match of his career at the Wankhede.

With both teams desperate for a win, it is expected to be a fixture full of twists and turns. However, Pant at times has shown that he is someone who can turn the whole match or series around alone by himself.

Interestingly, Pant has scored four centuries in Test cricket, which is more than MS Dhoni had has in his career. The talented left-hander has scored hundreds against Australia, England and South Africa at their homelands which is quite impressive.

Rishabh Pant has scored 188 runs for Delhi Capitals this season (IPL 2022) so far and has a total of 2686 runs in his IPL career.

DC begin the second half of the tournament with an aim to fix their current issues and make it to playoffs.

They have lost 4 out of 7 games so far and their team combination has looked off all throughout this season.

DC head coach Ricky Ponting believes that his side will come over this crisis by staying positive.

"We’ve all gotta trust that, we’ve all gotta believe that, we’ve all gotta stay up being positive and if we are, things will definitely change for us. So let’s hope, it's the back half of this season, we win 5 out of the last 7, we’ll find ourselves where we wanna be," said Ponting.

Axar Patel is just one wicket away from completing 150 T20 wickets as well as 100 IPL wickets.

Khaleel Ahmed is also on cusp of a record, as he is two wickets away from 100 T20 scalps. Mustafizur is just 4 away from 250 T20 wickets.