IPL 2022 Schedule: Punjab Kings Time Table, match timings, date, venues and PBKS full squad here

PBKS IPL 2022 Full Schedule: The Punjab-based IPL franchise rechristened to Punjab Kings and the team management would hope for a change in fortune after the revamp last season. Skipper KL Rahul’s departure from the team after IPL 2021 means that PBKS are on the hunt for a new skipper for the 2022 season.

The team representing Punjab was bought by the Dabur group’s Mohit Burman (46%), the Wadia group’s Ness Wadia (23%), Preity Zinta (23%), and Saptarshi Dey of the Dey & Dey Group (minor stake). The group paid a total of $76 million to acquire the franchise in 2007.

#SherSquad, it's out! Get ready to cheer for us and tell us which match are you looking forward to the most? #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #TATAIPL2022 pic.twitter.com/P0KxebsB5d — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 6, 2022

Their best result in IPL over the years have been a runners-up finish in 2014, when they lost to Gautam Gambhir-led Kolkata Knight Riders in the final. They were also semifinalist in the inaugural edition of the IPL back in 2008.

The Punjab Kings had the biggest purse heading into the IPL 2022 auction with a total of Rs 72 crore. They retained only two players for a salary deduction of Rs 16 crore. Head coach Anil Kumble aimed to build the side up from scratch again and now PBKS will hope they can vie for the IPL 2022 title after poor performances in the last few seasons.

Retained: Mayank Agarwal (Rs 12 crore), Arshdeep Singh (Rs 4 crore)

Final list of players purchased by PBKS in IPL 2022 auction:

Shikhar Dhawan (Rs 8.25 crore), Kagiso Rabada (Rs 9.25 crore), Jonny Bairstow (Rs 6.75 crore), Rahul Chahar (Rs 5.25 crore), Shahrukh Khan (Rs 9 crore), Harpreet Brar (Rs 3.8 crore), Prabhsimran Singh (Rs 60 lakh), Jitesh Sharma (Rs 20 lakh), Ishan Porel (Rs 25 lakh), Liam Livingstone (Rs 11.50 crore), Odean Smith (Rs 6 crore), Sandeep Sharma (Rs 50 lakh), Raj Bawa (Rs 2 crore), Rishi Dhawan (Rs 55 lakh), Prerak Mankad (Rs 20 lakh), Vaibhav Arora (Rs 2 crore), Writtick Chatterjee (Rs 20 lakh), Baltej Dhanda (Rs 20 lakh), Ansh Patel (Rs 20 lakh), Nathan Ellis (Rs 75 lakh), Atharva Taide (Rs 20 lakh), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Rs 50 lakh), Benny Howell (Rs 40 lakh)

PBKS IPL 2022 Full Schedule:

March 27 - PBKS vs RCB - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

April 1 - KKR vs PBKS - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

April 3 - CSK vs PBKS - 7:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

April 8 - PBKS vs GT - 7:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

April 13 - MI vs PBKS - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 17 - PBKS vs SRH - 3:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

April 20 - DC vs PBKS - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 25 - PBKS vs CSK - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

April 29 - PBKS vs LSG - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

May 3 - GT vs PBKS - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

May 7 - PBKS vs RR - 3:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

May 13 - RCB vs PBKS - 7:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

May 16 - PBKS vs DC - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

May 22 - SRH vs PBKS - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)