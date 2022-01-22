हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Shubman Gill posts emotional message for his first IPL team KKR - WATCH

Indian batter Shubman Gill, who has been picked by the new IPL franchise Ahmedabad, posted an emotional Reel for Kolkata Knight Riders, his first IPL team.

IPL 2022: Shubman Gill posts emotional message for his first IPL team KKR - WATCH
(Source: Twitter)

Indian batter Shubman Gill, who has been picked by the new IPL franchise Ahmedabad, posted an emotional Reel for Kolkata Knight Riders, his first IPL team.

The video is a montage cut of his time at KKR. 

After excelling at the U19 and Ranji Trophy level, Gill was picked by KKR and has batted for them in middle and top order. 

Gill wrote in the Reel's caption: Kolkata, you were a dream. 

KKR replied in the comments section: Forever and always. 

Check the Reel here:

Ahead of the mega auctions, KKR have retained four players, two overseas and two Indians: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy. 

On Friday, Ahmedabad confirmed the draft pick of Gill along with two other players: Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan. 

Bith Hardik and Rashid have been picked for Rs 15 crore each, while Shubman has come at cost of Rs 8 crore. 

Hardik will lead the team. Vikram Solanki has been appointed as Ahmedabad`s Director of Cricket while Hardik Pandya will be leading the franchise. Gary Kirsten will serve as the batting coach and mentor of the Ahmedabad franchise while Ashish Nehra has been appointed as the head coach.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022KKRShubman GillKolkata Knight RidersIPL 2022 mega auctionAhmedabadLucknow
Next
Story

Apart from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, others cannot handle pressure: Pakistan batter slams Indian players

Must Watch

PT10M48S

Bollywood Breaking: Priyanka-Nick's child born through surrogacy