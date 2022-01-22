IPL 2022: Shubman Gill posts emotional message for his first IPL team KKR - WATCH

Indian batter Shubman Gill, who has been picked by the new IPL franchise Ahmedabad, posted an emotional Reel for Kolkata Knight Riders, his first IPL team.

The video is a montage cut of his time at KKR.

After excelling at the U19 and Ranji Trophy level, Gill was picked by KKR and has batted for them in middle and top order.

Gill wrote in the Reel's caption: Kolkata, you were a dream.

KKR replied in the comments section: Forever and always.

Check the Reel here:

Ahead of the mega auctions, KKR have retained four players, two overseas and two Indians: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy.

On Friday, Ahmedabad confirmed the draft pick of Gill along with two other players: Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan.

Bith Hardik and Rashid have been picked for Rs 15 crore each, while Shubman has come at cost of Rs 8 crore.

Hardik will lead the team. Vikram Solanki has been appointed as Ahmedabad`s Director of Cricket while Hardik Pandya will be leading the franchise. Gary Kirsten will serve as the batting coach and mentor of the Ahmedabad franchise while Ashish Nehra has been appointed as the head coach.