IPL 2022: Shubman Gill wants to play at THIS number for Gujarat Titans

India's rising batting star Shubman Gill will be playing for Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2022.

He was among the three players Gujarat picked via draft. Others are captain Hardik Pandya and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan.

In a recent interview given to PTI, Shubman was asked how difficult will it be for him to adjust to the demands and needs of a new franchise after having spent four years at Kolkata Knight Riders.

He said, "It's obviously special if you get retained by any team but I haven't given much thought about adjustments, now that I am with Gujarat Titans. It will be a great challenge for me as it's a new franchise and Ashu bhai (head coach Ashish Nehra) and Gary Kirsten (Mentor) are great people to be around. I have just had a brief conversation with them and they seem to be great people. I am confident we will do fine as team."

Not to forget, in the last couple of seasons, Shubman opened the innings for KKR. Is he going to play the same role at GT too? Is he open to be dropped down? He had his say on this topic as well.

"I started my IPL career with KKR batting at numbers 6 and 7. The first whole year (2018), I batted at No. 6 and may be once, if I remember did I open the innings in 14 games. I think I batted at No. 4 once that season. In the second year, I batted at No. 7 and it was the third year really, when I got to open the batting. If you ask me what I prefer, I would love to bat at the top-order but if the team wants me to do a different role, I game for that."

Gujarat Titans will be play their first match in IPL against another debutant Lucknow Super Giants on March 28 from 7.30 pm IST at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

