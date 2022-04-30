Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik has impressed everyone in IPL 2022 with super fast deliveries and accuracy. Now the 22-year-old is all set to make his India debut against South Africa. India is set to play five-match T20I series against South Africa in the month of June. If Umran delivers in the SA series he could well be in consideration for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

A member of BCCI's selection committee told Insidesport, "How often do you get a bowler in India bowling at 150kph+ consistently? He is a rare talent and is definitely on our radar. Of course, his name is being considered for India so that he can be groomed.”

“It is up to the team management when he will play for India but yes he will be in the scheme of things soon. World Cup is too far away and it will be childish to say he will be in the squad as there is a huge competition amongst fast bowlers at present. He will have to climb the ladder too. He has a long way to go but he has definitely managed to impress many,” the member of the selection committee said.

Umran is third on the list of highest wicket-takers in this season of IPL. The right-arm pacer has picked 15 wickets in just eight matches. His economy is around eight but he has a staggering average of 15.93. The J&K pacer has a four and a five-wicket haul to his name.

Umran Malik in IPL 2022

5/25 vs Gujrat Titans

1/13 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

4/28 vs Punjab Kings

2/27 vs Kolkata Knight Riders

1/39 vs Gujarat Titans

0/29 vs Chennai Super KINGS

0/39 vs Lucknow Super Giants

2/39 vs Rajasthan Royals

Umran is training with Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach Dale Steyn, who was regarded as one of the best fast-bowler of his time. SRH is currently at number four in the points table and they will most probably stay there looking at the form that their players are in. If Kane Williamson's side qualifies then Umran will play a big role in the team's success.