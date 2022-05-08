Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad will take on Faf du Plessis Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 54 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. This will be the first match of the double-header. Both SRH and RCB are still in the race for playoffs. Williamson's side is placed at number six in the points table while du Plessis' side is ranked fourth. RCB need to win at least two of the last three matches while SRH need three out of last four.

In their last encounter, RCB got hammered by SRH with a nine-wicket win. The hero of the match was Marco Jansen who picked wickets of three RCB top-order batsmen. However, after that game, things have gone south for the South African all-rounder. In SRH's last game he was replaced by Sean Abbott and even he could not bowl up to the mark. Thus, SRH team mangement might look to bring back Macro. While T Natarajan and Washington Sundar are expected to make comeback after missing the last game due to injury.

On the other hand, RCB are coming into this game after winning their last game against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. Even though the top guns - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell - did not deliver in the last game, RCB claimed a comfortable victory, courtesy of superb bowling performances by Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood and Maxwell. RCB will not look to change anything as they have found balance in the squad.

Predicted Playing XI

SRH Probable XI: Kane Williamson (C), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammad Siraj

Full Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Marco Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Sushant Mishra, Glenn Phillips, Ravikumar Samarth

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam