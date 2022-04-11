हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar asks British commentator about KOHINOOR, fans hail 'little master' - check reactions

During the IPL 2022 match, Sunil Gavaskar cheekily said to British Alan Wilkins "We are still awaiting the Kohinoor diamond".

IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar asks British commentator about KOHINOOR, fans hail &#039;little master&#039; - check reactions
File image (Source: Twitter)

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar is someone who's never shy, and always direct with his words. During the IPL match between the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, Gavaskar again lived up to his reputation. The Indian commentator cheekily said to British Alan Wilkins "We are still awaiting the Kohinoor diamond".

The conversation took place during the match break as the beautiful Marine Drive of Mumbai was on screen. When the two commentators were talking about the Marine Drive being called the 'Queen's Necklace', Gavaskar cheekily slipped in a question on when the British government plans on returning the 'Kohinoor'.

Replying to Gavaskar's demand, Wilkins laughed and said "I was wondering when that was coming." However, Gavaskar didn't stop there and continued the friendly banter asking if Wilkins has any special influence so that he could take the talk further to the British government.

Listen to the conversation here...

After the funny conversation between Gavaskar and Wilkins, fans couldn't keep calm and they took to Twitter to hail the 'little master'.

Talking about the match, the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals got to a modest total of 165/6 after 20 overs. In form batter, Jos Buttler along with RR captain Sanju Samson failed to score infront of a good LSG bowling lineup. However, it was Shimron Hetmyer and Ravichandra Ashwin who raised 68 runs in partnership to guide RR to a respectable total.

The Lucknow Super Giants also didn't start smoothly as they lost captain KL Rahul on the first ball from Trent Boult. In the end, 15 runs were required off the last six deliveries but debutant Kuldeep Sen bowled superbly to deny Marcus Stoinis the chance to guide his team to victory.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Sunil GavaskarAlan WilkinsRR vs LSGKohinoor diamond
Next
Story

Former MI bowler James Franklin in BIG trouble after Yuzvendra Chahal’s allegations on RCB podcast

Must Watch

PT6M27S

Ram Navami Procession: Ruckus happening in cities on the occasion of Ram Navami