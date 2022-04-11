Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar is someone who's never shy, and always direct with his words. During the IPL match between the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, Gavaskar again lived up to his reputation. The Indian commentator cheekily said to British Alan Wilkins "We are still awaiting the Kohinoor diamond".

The conversation took place during the match break as the beautiful Marine Drive of Mumbai was on screen. When the two commentators were talking about the Marine Drive being called the 'Queen's Necklace', Gavaskar cheekily slipped in a question on when the British government plans on returning the 'Kohinoor'.

Replying to Gavaskar's demand, Wilkins laughed and said "I was wondering when that was coming." However, Gavaskar didn't stop there and continued the friendly banter asking if Wilkins has any special influence so that he could take the talk further to the British government.

Listen to the conversation here...

After the funny conversation between Gavaskar and Wilkins, fans couldn't keep calm and they took to Twitter to hail the 'little master'.

Sunil Gavaskar just asked fellow commentator @alanwilkins22 to return the Kohinoor. “If you have any influence, maybe you can ask the Queen to return it.” Gavaskar Sir ko Bharat Ratna when? — Siddharth's Echelon (@SiddharthKG7) April 10, 2022

Gavaskar asking to bring Kohinoor back in commentary — Sanaya (@Sarcaswari) April 10, 2022

Oh LORD!

Sunil Gavaskar just did it!!

He asked Alan Wilkins to wiggle around his influence all the way up to the royalty in order secure the Kohinoor back for India while commentating live on TV in front of the millions. Casually! An Absolute Gem! #IPL2022 #LSGvsRR — Adam Rego ֎ (@mindfulprostate) April 10, 2022

Talking about the match, the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals got to a modest total of 165/6 after 20 overs. In form batter, Jos Buttler along with RR captain Sanju Samson failed to score infront of a good LSG bowling lineup. However, it was Shimron Hetmyer and Ravichandra Ashwin who raised 68 runs in partnership to guide RR to a respectable total.

The Lucknow Super Giants also didn't start smoothly as they lost captain KL Rahul on the first ball from Trent Boult. In the end, 15 runs were required off the last six deliveries but debutant Kuldeep Sen bowled superbly to deny Marcus Stoinis the chance to guide his team to victory.