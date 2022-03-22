IPL 2022: Suresh Raina to be part of tournament despite going unsold at auctions - check details

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina, who remained unsold in the IPL 2022 mega auction, will make his commentary debut in this year's edition of the Indian Premier League. Often called 'Mr IPL', the left-handed batsman failed to draw the attention of the franchises during the two-day auction. There was no bid for Raina and his name was only announced once.

However, the former CSK batter has not retired yet and can still be called up by any team as a replacement player. Notably, there were rumours on social media that Gujarat Titans may sign Raina to replace Jason Roy but that never happened.

However, Raina will still be a part of the IPL 2022 as he will be commentating for the first time in a T20 league, as confirmed by the official broadcaster of the tournament.

STAR SPORTS confirms Suresh Raina’s COMEBACK in IPL 2022, signs up for commentary stint with Ravi Shastri. Now we can here louder then the six, far from boundaries because Mr.IPL voice will travel around the world.#MRIPL #SureshRaina #TATAIPL2022 pic.twitter.com/YLbUkwFFch — Nishal Lobo (@NishalLobo5) March 22, 2022

He's a four-time IPL champion with the Chennai Super Kings and has also led the yellow-army on a stand-in basis. In the 2016 and 2017 IPL seasons, Raina was the captain of the Gujarat Lions. He was once the leading run-scorer in IPL with 5528 runs in 205 matches.

It is worth mentioning that, Raina along with former India head coach Ravi Shastri will be taking up the hindi commentating box. Both of them will be joined with the once similar faces in the Indian cricket team dressing room - Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Partiv Patel and many more.

Interestingly, Shastri will be making a comeback to commentary after his 7-year coaching stint with Team India.