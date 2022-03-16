हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Suresh Raina to return to T20 League after auction snub, THIS is how

The former India and Chennai Super Kings southpaw Suresh Raina will be seen in IPL 2022 but it will be off the pitch.

IPL 2022: Suresh Raina to return to T20 League after auction snub, THIS is how
Former India batter Suresh Raina. (Source: Twitter)

Suresh Raina has come to be known as ‘Mr. IPL’ over the years and it was shocking for his fans when Chennai Super Kings or any of the other 9 teams didn’t pick him at the IPL 2022 mega auction last month. There was plenty of speculation that on social media that Raina may replace Jason Roy at the Gujarat Titans but even that didn’t materialise.

However, there is finally some good news for Raina fans. The former India and CSK southpaw will be seen in IPL 2022 but it will be off the pitch. According to a report in Dainik Jagran newspaper, Star Sports have reportedly roped in Raina for their Hindi commentary team. He will be seen in action in the commentary box alongside former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who will make a comeback following his 7-year coaching stint with Team India.

Ravi Shastri to be part of Hindi commentary team

Shastri was reportedly also approached by one of the two new teams for a coaching stint ahead of the IPL but it seems that the things didn’t materialise. This will be a new role for the latter having worked on the game mostly in English during his post-cricketing career.

“You all know that Raina won’t be a part of the IPL this time but we somehow wanted to link him with the tournament. He has a massive fan following and there is a reason why he is known as Mr IPL. As for Shastri, he was part of Star Sports English commentary team. But he didn’t commentate after the final of Champions Trophy in 2017 as he became India’s head coach,” an IPL source said while speaking to Dainik Jagran newspaper.

Meanwhile, Shastri is taking Hindi lessons on Zoom from an expert and he has also been doing some commentary rehearsals ahead of the season.

