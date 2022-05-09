Mumbai Indians, who are the most successful franchise of the Indian Premier League's (IPL) history, winning the title a record five times, became the first team to be knocked out of the playoffs race of IPL 2022.

The Rohit Sharma-led side recorded their worst performance in the history of the franchise and are currently last on the points table winning only 2 out of the 10 matches played so far.

In the ongoing IPL season, MI have tried different combinations in their playing XI and none have worked effectively so far. However, their one key feature yet to be announced, which is youngster Arjun Tendulkar. Arjun was roped in by MI in the IPL 2022 auction for a price tag of Rs 30 lakhs.

Coming back to the IPL 2022 mega auctions, Arjun also received a surprising bid from Gujarat Titans worth Rs 25 lakhs. Even the MI members at table were surprised by GT's decision to jump in the race for Arjun Tendulkar. Owner Akash Ambani gave a sheepish smile to Titans table and asked in a funny way that MI should have Arjun.

The whole scenario got even more funnier when KKR's Twitter handle also took a dig at MI's predictable buy of Arjun Tendulkar signalling MI would go after Arjun no matter what.

"Well, I think everyone in the squad is an option. We will see how things go. It is about match-ups and how we can win the matches, and our priority is to make sure that we get the right match-ups. Every game is a confidence thing, we managed to get our first win, and it is about stringing wins together and get the confidence back. It is about putting the best guys in the park. If Arjun is one of them, then we will consider it, yes, but it all depends on the combination we put out," said head coach Mahela Jayawardene on Arjun Tendulkar's debut.