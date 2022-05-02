MS Dhoni returned to lead Chennai Super Kings for the first time in the IPL 2022 season to set up the defending champions’ third win of the season over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday (May 1). CSK remain in 9th place of the points table ahead of Mumbai Indians, level on 6 points with IPL 2021 runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders.

But KKR have a better NRR of -0.006 ahead of CSK’s -0.407 after 9 games this season. Their opponents, Kane Williamson’s SRH, remain in 4th spot with 10 points from 9 matches so far. SRH have a NRR of 0.471 which has kept them ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore – who also have 10 points from 10 matches but with a NRR of -0.558.

Rajasthan Royals will look to move back into 2nd place in the points as they take on 8th placed KKR in Match No. 47 on Monday (May 2). RR have 12 points from 9 matches while Gujarat Titans are in the lead with 16 points from 9 games while Lucknow Super Giants are second with 14 points from 10 matches.

Check IPL 2022 Points Table after CSK vs SRH match here...

Orange Cap – Jos Buttler (566 runs)

RR opener Jos Buttler continues to lead the way in IPL 2022’s Orange Cap race with 566 runs from 9 matches at an average of 70.75 with three hundreds and three fifties so far. SRH opener Abhishek Sharma move to third place on the run-scorer’s list with 324 runs from 9 matches, at an average of 36 with two fifties so far.

Abhishek scored 39 off 24 balls against CSK in their last match on Sunday. LSG captain KL Rahul is in 2nd place in the Orange Cap race with 451 runs from 10 matches at an average of 56.38 with two fifties and two hundreds so far.

Purple Cap – Yuzvendra Chahal (19 wickets)

RR leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is the Purple Cap holder with 19 wickets in 9 matches so far, at average of 13.68 and a best of 5/40. SRH pacer T. Natarajan climbed to 3rd place with 2/42 against CSK to take his season tally to 17 wickets from 9 matches – same as Delhi Capitals chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav.

Yadav also has 17 wickets from 9 matches at an average of 15.82 as compared to Natarajan’s 17.82.