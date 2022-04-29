Delhi Capitals claimed an easy win against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 41st match of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday. With this win, the Rishabh Pant side boosted their chances of qualifying for the final four with the fourth win in eight games.

Delhi are now placed at the number six spot taking over Punjab Kings. DC have a great NRR of 0.695. Number five in the points table are Royal Challengers Bangalore, they have played and won one more game than DC, but their NRR is in negative. Delhi now need to win four matches out of six to qualify for the playoffs.

On the other hand, things are going down south for Shreyas Iyer's KKR as after the fifth defeat on the trot they find themselves in a do-or-die situation. Kolkata have won three games in nine games and they will have to secure win in the remaining five matches to get to the magic figure of 16. Their NRR is -0.006, which might trouble them in later half of the league.

Orange Cap - Jos Buttler (499 runs)

Kolkata captain Shreyas Iyer scored 42 runs in 37 balls with the help of four boundaries in the match against his former side Delhi on Thursday. With this innings, he entered in the top five highest runs scorers in IPL 2022. The right-hand batsman has hit 290 in nine matches at an average of 36.25 and a strike rate of 137. Iyer overtook Sunrisers Hyderabad's opening batsman Abhishek Sharma to entre top five in Orange Cap. RR's Josh Buttler currently dons the Orange Cap.

Purple Cap - Yuzvendra Chahal (18 Wickets)

With another four-wicket haul in the season, Kuldeep Yadav jumped up to the second spot in the Purple Cap race. Kuldeep took four crucial wickets against KKR on Thursday. He took over the second spot from SRH's Umran Malik. Kuldeep now has 17 wickets in eight games. Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal is still at the top of the table with one more wicket than Kuldeep.