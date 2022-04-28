Royal Challengers Bangalore organised a big party for the newly-wed couple Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman inside their bio-bubble in Mumbai. RCB all-rounder Maxwell married his fiancé Vini last month in Melbourne ahead of IPL 2022.

The Faf du Plessis-led franchise organised a belated wedding bash for Maxwell and Vini Raman which was also attended by former captain Virat Kohli and his Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma.

Video of Virat Kohli, who has been going through a prolonged rough patch, grooving to Samantha Prabhu’s ‘Oo Antava’ song has already gone viral. Maxwell tied knots with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman on March 27 this year. As Vini is of Indian origin, the wedding took place as per Indian rituals after a Christian wedding earlier.

Here’s the clip of Virat Kohli shaking his leg at RCB party…

Meanwhile, foreign RCB stars like Sherfane Rutherford and Wanindu Hasaranga took to social media and shared their pictures from the event. Anushka Sharma also shared a picture with her husband Virat Kohli, stating this is her first experience of a wedding function inside a bio-bubble. “Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I’ve seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble! #BubbleLife,” read caption of Anushka’s post.

Meanwhile, for the second time in a week, former India coach Ravi Shastri has advised the out-of-form Virat Kohli to take a break, even if it meant ‘pulling out of the IPL, for all you care’ to prolong his international career. Kohli has been battling one of his worst phases in a hugely successful career, having failed to score a hundred in any format for more than three years now.

“I think a break is ideal for him because he has played non-stop cricket and he has captained the side across all formats. It will be wise of him to take a break. You know, sometimes you have to draw the balance. This year he is already into the tournament (IPL 2022), tomorrow if push comes to shove and you want to prolong your international career and make a mark there for 6-7 years, pull out of the IPL, for all you care,” Shastri told Star Sports presenter Jatin Sapru on his YouTube channel.

Kohli was promoted to the top of the order against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday after back-to-back ducks but the move also did not yield the desired result as the former India captain was out for nine. RCB lost the match by 29 runs.

(with PTI inputs)