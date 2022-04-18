हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Gujarat Titans rise to top, Shivam Dube in 4th place

Stand-in captain Rashid Khan led Gujarat Titans to the top of the IPL 2022 points table with a comprehensive win over Ravindra Jadeja-led Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Gujarat Titans rise to top, Shivam Dube in 4th place
Gujarat Titans have rise to No. 1 spot on IPL 2022 Points Table after their win over Chennai Super Kings. (Photo: ANI)

Indian Premier League (IPL) debutant Gujarat Titans are at the top of the points table in the 2022 season after completing a three-wicket win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Sunday (April 17). GT have 10 points from 6 matches – the only team to win five games in IPL 2022 so far.

Fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants are currently in the second spot, after defeating five-time champions Mumbai Indians by 16 runs on Saturday. CSK, on the other hand, have slipped to 9th place on the points just above MI with just 2 points from 6 matches and an NRR of -0.638.

GT have a positive NRR of 0.395 so far. Apart from LSG, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad also have 8 points currently and are in 3rd and 4th place on the Points Table currently.

Points table after CSK vs GT game.

Rajasthan Royals or Kolkata Knight Riders can move into the top 4 of the points table on Monday (April 18) as the two side face off in Match No. 30 of IPL 2022.

Orange Cap – Jos Buttler (272 runs)

RR opener Jos Buttler continues to lead the Orange Cap tally with 272 runs so far. The English wicketkeeper will look to add to his tally in the match against KKR on Monday.

CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube moved back up to 4th place in the batter’s list, he now has 226 runs in 6 matches at an average of 45.2 and a strike-rate of 168.65 with two fifties.

Purple Cap – Yuzvendra Chahal (12 wickets)

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal from RR remained in the lead of the Purple Cap race with 12 wickets in 5 matches so far. CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo climbed into the 7th spot, claiming 3/23 against Gujarat Titans. IPL’s leading wicket-taker Bravo now has 10 wickets in six matches this season at an average of 18.1.

