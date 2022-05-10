Kolkata Knight Riders kept their slim hopes of reaching the IPL 2022 playoffs alive with a 52-run win over Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

After Jasprit Bumrah's sensational 5/10, including 18 dot balls, was instrumental in restricting KKR to 165/9 in 20 overs, Mumbai were never in the reckoning to chase the total, crashing to 113 all out in 17.3 overs.

This is Rohit Sharma-led MI's ninth defeat in the ongoing IPL 2022. While for Kolkata, their 5th win in 12 matches has kept their campaign alive as they are now placed at seventh position in the points table.

Orange Cap

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis jumped to the third spot in the Orange Cap race after scoring an unbeaten 73 against SRH on Sunday. RR's Jos Buttler is way ahead of everyone with 618 runs to his name, followed by LSG's KL Rahul, Du Plessis, PBKS' Shikhar Dhawan, and DC's David Warner.

Purple Cap

RCB spinner Wanindu Hasaranga jumped to the second spot in the Purple Cap tally after picking a fifer against SRH. He now has 21 wickets to his name. RR's Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the tally with 22 wickets in his kitty. PBKS' Kagiso Rabad, DC's Kuldeep Yadav, SRH's T Natarajan are next on the list.