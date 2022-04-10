IPL 2022: Vini Raman attends first IPL game as Mrs Glenn Maxwell - SEE PIC

RCB are having a great IPL 2022 campaign at the moment with 3 wins from 4 games. They started off the tournament with a loss but they have quickly fixed things and are now looking as one of the top contenders to win that elusive title.

One chink in their armour was a genuine finisher and with Glenn Maxwell coming back, that problem stands solved. Maxwell showed what he can do when he smashed two boundaries off the only two balls he faced in the match vs Mumbai Indians.

Not to forget, Maxwell just got married and this is one of the reasons why he missed the first few matches of the tournament for RCB. He is married to beautiful Vini Raman, who is of Indian origin.

Vini had posted a photo on her Insta, donning the RCB jersey on the eve of their match vs MI.

Vini was a actually there in Pune to support Maxwell in person. She revealed that through her Instagram story.

Check it below:

RCB continued their winning run in IPL 2022 as they beat MI by 7 wickets on Saturday (April 9).

Anuj Rawat smashed a fifty while Virat Kohli played a good hand of 48 to take the side to the win.

RCB are now at third spot in points table with 3 wins in 4 games while MI slip to 9th in the table.