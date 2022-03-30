IPL 2022: RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell gets married to Vini Raman with Indian rituals, WATCH

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday (March 30). Just a day before the big match, RCB’s star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell solemnized his wedding to Vini Raman in traditional Indian style on Tuesday (March 29) in Chennai.

Maxwell and his Indian-origin wife Vini took to Instagram to share several photos from their mehendi ceremony. The couple, who got married in a Christian wedding ceremony on March 18, also tied the knot as per Indian rituals this week. Their wedding revelries comprised traditional haldi and mehendi ceremonies as well. And we’re pretty impressed with Glenn’s desi groom avatar.

Australian all-rounder Maxwell looked dapper in a blue sherwani jacket for the mehendi ceremony. Vini, on the other hand, was gorgeous in a floral multi-hued lehenga set. “Magical moments at our mehendi night,” the couple wrote in the caption.

See the photos here...

Maxwell donned a traditional sherwani jacket in a powder blue colour. His outfit from the multi-designer store Karegar featured tone-on-tone embroideries and came in a rather short length. He paired the ethnic silhouette with a pair of white trousers.

See video of Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman's wedding ceremony here...

#GlennMaxwell .. Wedding in Chennai. He married an Iyengar girl from Chennai! Tamil tradition

Happy married life @Gmaxi_32 and #Vini_Raman. pic.twitter.com/n0NSUo27a1 — Ashwani pathak (@Asvani_Pathak) March 28, 2022

Vini Raman opted for a floral lehenga from the label Seema Gujral. It featured an embellished golden blouse and an ogle-worthy lehenga skirt. Replete with the designer’s signature floral embroideries in a myriad of pastel colours, the ensemble is truly an Indian bride’s dream.

A few days back, the couple also shared photos from their haldi ceremony. The RCB star Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman dated each other for over two years before getting married. They had announced their engagement on Instagram back in 2020.

Maxwell scored 513 runs with the bat last season at an average of 52.75 and a strike-rate of 144.1 with six fifties in IPL 2021 to help RCB make the playoffs.