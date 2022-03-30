हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell gets married to Vini Raman with Indian rituals, WATCH

Australia and RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell looked dapper in a blue sherwani jacket for the mehendi ceremony. Vini Raman, on the other hand, was gorgeous in a floral multi-hued lehenga set. 

IPL 2022: RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell gets married to Vini Raman with Indian rituals, WATCH
RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell with wife Vini Raman. (Source: Instagram)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday (March 30). Just a day before the big match, RCB’s star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell solemnized his wedding to Vini Raman in traditional Indian style on Tuesday (March 29) in Chennai. 

Maxwell and his Indian-origin wife Vini took to Instagram to share several photos from their mehendi ceremony. The couple, who got married in a Christian wedding ceremony on March 18, also tied the knot as per Indian rituals this week. Their wedding revelries comprised traditional haldi and mehendi ceremonies as well. And we’re pretty impressed with Glenn’s desi groom avatar. 

Australian all-rounder Maxwell looked dapper in a blue sherwani jacket for the mehendi ceremony. Vini, on the other hand, was gorgeous in a floral multi-hued lehenga set. “Magical moments at our mehendi night,” the couple wrote in the caption. 

See the photos here...

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VINI (@vini.raman)

Maxwell donned a traditional sherwani jacket in a powder blue colour. His outfit from the multi-designer store Karegar featured tone-on-tone embroideries and came in a rather short length. He paired the ethnic silhouette with a pair of white trousers. 

See video of Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman's wedding ceremony here...

 Vini Raman opted for a floral lehenga from the label Seema Gujral. It featured an embellished golden blouse and an ogle-worthy lehenga skirt. Replete with the designer’s signature floral embroideries in a myriad of pastel colours, the ensemble is truly an Indian bride’s dream. 

A few days back, the couple also shared photos from their haldi ceremony. The RCB star Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman dated each other for over two years before getting married. They had announced their engagement on Instagram back in 2020. 

Maxwell scored 513 runs with the bat last season at an average of 52.75 and a strike-rate of 144.1 with six fifties in IPL 2021 to help RCB make the playoffs. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Glenn MaxwellVini RamanRoyal Challengers BangaloreRCB vs KKR
Next
Story

SRH vs RR IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal and wife Dhanashree Verma’s ‘click them, pick them’ moment goes viral

Must Watch

PT1M46S

Zee Top 10: PM Modi to address virtual BIMSTEC summit in Sri Lanka