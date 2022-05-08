हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Virat Kohli consoled and hugged by RCB coach Sanjay Bangar after another golden duck - WATCH

Kohli, who's scored only one half-century in his 12 matches played so far was devasted and disappointed by himself after getting out on 0 against SRH

IPL 2022: Virat Kohli consoled and hugged by RCB coach Sanjay Bangar after another golden duck - WATCH
Source: Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli's struggling form continued in match no. 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), as the opening batter got out on a golden duck. However, head coach Sanjay Bangar was seen consoling Kohli by hugging the batter in this difficult patch of his career.

It was crucial game for both the sides to stay in the race for the IPL 2022 playoffs and Virat Kohli got trapped by Jagadeesha Suchith on the very first ball of the match.

Kohli, who's scored only one half-century in his 12 matches played so far was devasted and disappointed by himself after the dismissal. Currently, Virat Kohli has a total of just 219 runs in 12 matches so far with a low average of 19.63.

Checkout the video here...

Coming to the match, Faf du Plessis' unbeaten knock of 73 and Wanindu Hasaranga's five-wicket haul helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (May 8).

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 192/3 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 73, Rajat Patidar 48; Jagadeesha Suchith 2/30, Kartik Tyagi 1/42) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 125/10 in 19.2 overs (Rahul Tripathi 58; Wanindu Hasaranga 5/18, Josh Hazlewood 2/17).

