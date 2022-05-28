Royal Challengers Bangalore ended their Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL) journey with a disappointing defeat against the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2. Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli penned down an emotional note to the RCB family and everyone with the franchise after the loss against RR on Friday (May 27).

Kohli thanked RCB's management and it's fanbase "12th Man Army" for all their support and efforts shown throughout the 2022 season saying they make cricket special. Kohli was dismissed for just 7 runs in his last game against RR where RCB faced a seven-wicket defeat from the Sanju Samson-led side.

"Sometimes you win, and sometimes you don't, but the 12th Man Army, you have been fantastic, always backing us throughout our campaign. You make cricket special. The learning never stops. A big thanks to the management, support staff and all the people who are part of this amazing franchise. See you next season," Kohli captioned the post.

Notably, Virat Kohli uncharacteristically scored only 341 runs in 16 matches for RCB this season with just two-half centuries. He has been rested for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa for India, which is set to start on June 9.

A big thanks to the management, support staff and all the people who are part of this amazing franchise. See you next season @RCBTweets #PlayBold (2/2) — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 28, 2022

In the mean time, KL Rahul has been given the opportunity to guide the Men in Blue in absence of skipper Rohit Sharma, who currently is facing his own issues with the bat.

Coming back to the IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals are set to face Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in the final to fight for the title once again. On one hand it's GT who are aiming to win their maiden IPL title in their debut season and on the other hand, it's Rajasthan Royals who have made it to the finals after IPL's inaugural season in 2008.

It will be a high intensity contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday (May 29) as the stage is all set and IPL 2022 trophy is awaiting it's winner.