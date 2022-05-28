Rajasthan Royals are through to the IPL 2022 final where they will take on Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in what is expected to be a high-octane contest at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on May 29 (Sunday). When the final runs were scored in the IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 to knock Royal Challengers Bangalore out, the RR fans became emotional and remembered their 'First Royal' Shane Warne, who sadly passed away in March this year while on a holiday in Thailand.

The feeling in the RR camp is that they need to win the title for Warne. Not to forget, this is the first time RR have made it to an IPL final since 2008, the year Warne won the title for them.

RR captain Sanju Samson also said that they have been playing to win the title for Warne right from the start.

"I think the tournament right from the start has been for him and I think we need to take one more step for him it`s really special and I don`t want to talk much about it," Samson told Royals' star batter Jos Buttler in a video posted on official site of IPL.

Further, Samson asked Buttler how he felt when he played in the atmosphere of Ahmedabad's stadium.

"I was actually very excited to play in this stadium with a hundred thousand people watching you, the atmosphere was amazing. It`s been two years playing in empty stadiums and IPL is all about that so I was really excited today," replied Buttler.

Talking about captaincy, the wicket-keeper batter said it is easy to manage a team full of `quality cricketers`.

"It was really good, to be honest, I think it becomes really easy when you have some really quality cricketers around you, you don`t have to talk much to them it is really easy as they know what they are doing. In the first season, I wanted to interact a lot more to understand a lot of different characters, so it`s really fun enjoying the funny characters we have in our team," he added.

The RR vs GT final is fittingly going to be a contest between two of the most consistent teams in the league. Fans will surely have a treat to watch when Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson go up against each other in the Sunday final. If Hardik's team win, it will be the first time that a new franchise would go on to win the trophy in only its first season.