हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: WATCH SRH pacer Umran Malik clean up Wriddhiman Saha with a 153kph delivery vs GT

Umran Malik smashed the stumps four times on April 27 (Wednesday) on his way to his maiden five-wicket haul.  

IPL 2022: WATCH SRH pacer Umran Malik clean up Wriddhiman Saha with a 153kph delivery vs GT
Source: Twitter

Umran Malik smashed the stumps four times on April 27 (Wednesday) on his way to his maiden five-wicket haul.  

The Jammu & Kashmir pacer first removed Shubman Gill with a pacey yorker. Hardik Pandya was his second victim. His was the only wicket which was not clean bowled. 

The last 3 wickets - Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller and Abhinav Manohar  - all lost their timbers. 

He is only the third bowler in IPL history to dismiss four batters with a clean bowl dismissal. 

Malik has bowled 153.3 kph against the same opponent in the previous encounter on IPL 2022, which is the fastest delivery of the tournament so far.. 

Check out below his 153 kph delivery that smashed the stumps of Saha: 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Umran Malik
Next
Story

WATCH MS Dhoni trolls Dwayne Bravo and Ruturaj Gaikwad in fun CSK video

Must Watch

PT1H4M16S

Taal Thok Ke: Changing the names of Muslim areas is a political stunt?