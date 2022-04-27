Umran Malik smashed the stumps four times on April 27 (Wednesday) on his way to his maiden five-wicket haul.

The Jammu & Kashmir pacer first removed Shubman Gill with a pacey yorker. Hardik Pandya was his second victim. His was the only wicket which was not clean bowled.

The last 3 wickets - Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller and Abhinav Manohar - all lost their timbers.

He is only the third bowler in IPL history to dismiss four batters with a clean bowl dismissal.

Malik has bowled 153.3 kph against the same opponent in the previous encounter on IPL 2022, which is the fastest delivery of the tournament so far..

Check out below his 153 kph delivery that smashed the stumps of Saha: