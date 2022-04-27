हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

Here's why SRH pacer Umran Malik is bowling faster than the rest

Umran Malik is bowling faster than others in IPL 2022. Here's a break down of his pace bowling. 

GT vs SRH IPL 2022: Here&#039;s why Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik is bowling faster than the rest
Umran Malik (Source: Twitter)

Umran Malik bowls fast. And when we say fast, we mean fast. The Sunrisers Hyderbad pacer has been winning those fastest delivery awards consistently in IPL 2022. He had made it a routine. Bowling fast is a skill that cannot be learnt. You need to have some sort of talent and built to do that. But there still is some science behind fast bowling. 

Not to forget, pace bowling is arguably toughest skill in cricket for it requires going against the momentum. A fast bowler starts, gains pace in the run up and then stops to deliver the ball, such act leads to many injuries. That is why they say 'injuries are like jewellery to the bowlers'. They have to work things around it. 

Coming back to Malik and why he bowls fast, there is a reason to it. A Twitter use going by the name Ash broke down Umran Malik's action recently, underlining the reason why he bowls fast. 

As per the analysis, Umran's secret lies in Strong run-up, great transfer of momentum, front foot contact, whip of the back and strong wrist position. 

Read below to understand how he bowls fast: 

 - Umran Malik leans forward and has a slightly angular run up to avoid jumping out. 

 - Jumping out decreases the pace. A compact jump (which he has) creates a small inertia and the small inertia means you are moving faster with the same momentum. 

-  Also, his back foot lands pointing towards mid-on/mid-wicket which means his body is perfectly aligned when he released the ball. 

 - He also takes a long stride and has a strong braced leg which means that the lower body puts on the brake instantly while the upper body accelerates. 

-  His release of the ball is also slightly late and hence he hurries the batter, not giving him that extra second to react. 

-  Not to forget, his strong wrist position, which will always trouble the batter. 

Take a look at the video below to understand better:

SRH play Gujarat Titans on April 27. The last time two sides met, Umran went for 39 runs for 1 wicket. He was seen troubling Hardik but soon the all-rounder worked him out. It will be interesting to see how Malik goes vs Hardik today. Malik has only grown in stature since that game and Hardik is in some form with the bat.  

