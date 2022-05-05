हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Why is PBKS' Kagiso Rabada kicking teammate Shikhar Dhawan in THIS hilarious video - WATCH

Shikhar Dhawan has scored 369 runs in IPL 2022 so far

IPL 2022: Why is PBKS&#039; Kagiso Rabada kicking teammate Shikhar Dhawan in THIS hilarious video - WATCH
Source: Instagram

Punjab Kings batter Shikhar Dhawan is known for his fun-loving character and hilarious content on social media platforms. Currently, Dhawan is the opening batter for PBKS and has scored 369 runs so far in 10 matches played so far.

Interestingly, the left-hander batter shared another funny video featuring him and PBKS teammate Kagiso Rabada. In the video, Dhawan can be seen sliding down a pole and then Rabada suddenly placing one leg infront of him. Dhawan is acting funny in the video after he falls down and Rabada kicks him like a football later.

Dhawan is not among the top five batters in the IPL 2022 but he's still one of the top 10 batters and surely enter the orange cap race later with plenty of matches left to be played.

Checkout the video here...

Recently, Dhawan crossed the 6000-runs mark behind Virat Kohli in the Indian Premier League and he will surely look to make a mark in the upcoming games. The veteran left-hander was picked by the Punjab Kings for a heavy price tag of Rs 8.25 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Recently, in PBKS' clash against the Gujarat Titans, Shikhar Dhawan (62 not out off 53) used his experience to perfection and smashed a fine fifty. While Kagiso Rabada shined with the ball as he often does taking 4 wickets in that match.

