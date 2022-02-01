हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Will Hardik Pandya bowl in tournament? Here’s what Ahmedabad skipper has to say

Hardik last played for India in the 2021 Men's T20 World Cup in UAE. Since then, there are questions around Pandya's bowling in IPL 2022 considering he's asked the national selectors not to pick him for India as he continues to build his bowling load.  

IPL 2022: Will Hardik Pandya bowl in tournament? Here’s what Ahmedabad skipper has to say
Ahmedabad skipper Hardik Pandya (Source: Twitter)

Hardik Pandya was not retained by Mumbai Indians for IPL 2022 season but it was a homecoming for the star all-rounder as he was picked for a staggering INR 15 crores by the Ahmedabad franchise.

Meanwhile, everyone is wondering if Hardik will bowl in the tournament, and speaking on the same, the 28-year-old on Tuesday said that it's a surprise for everyone whether he will bowl or not in IPL 2022, adding that his team knows about his current status.

Hardik last played for India in the 2021 Men's T20 World Cup in UAE. Since then, there are questions around Pandya's bowling considering he's asked the national selectors not to pick him for India as he continues to build his bowling load.

"It's (bowling) a surprise for everyone. My team knows where I stand," Cricbuzz quoted Hardik as saying.

There were speculations that Hardik, who has been named as the skipper of the Ahmedabad franchise, could also decide to play just as a batter considering his injuries and workload on his body. However, the all-rounder cleared the air by saying that he still wants to contribute with the ball and not looking to become just a batter.

"It's been challenging. I've always been someone who contributes with the bat, ball and on the field. When I decided I will just bat, I wanted to spend some time on the ground. We all love challenges and I love to fight it out. Criticism is good and it doesn't really bother me. For me, results do matter but I work hard for the process," he pointed out.

"I've always realised that as an all-rounder I give a lot of different options to the team. I'll try to work on being an all-rounder and if something doesn't work out then my batting is always there. But Hardik Pandya combined with both bat and ball, it sounds better than just a batter."

The Ahmedabad franchise, which was bought by CVC Capital Partners, have picked Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill alongside Pandya ahead of the mega auction.

Talking about his batting positions for Ahmedabad, Hardik said, "I've always been a cricketer who plays situations and if I have to go certain places where my team needs certain goals from me, as a group we will decide. I have not made any plans regarding that."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Hardik PandyaAhmedabadIPL 2022 Auction
Next
Story

MS Dhoni likely to attend IPL 2022 auction with CSK think-tank in Bengaluru

Must Watch

PT5M45S

Zee Exclusive: Capital investment of 1 lakh 37 thousand crores for Railways, says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw