IPL 2022: Will Hardik Pandya bowl in tournament? Here’s what Ahmedabad skipper has to say

Hardik Pandya was not retained by Mumbai Indians for IPL 2022 season but it was a homecoming for the star all-rounder as he was picked for a staggering INR 15 crores by the Ahmedabad franchise.

Meanwhile, everyone is wondering if Hardik will bowl in the tournament, and speaking on the same, the 28-year-old on Tuesday said that it's a surprise for everyone whether he will bowl or not in IPL 2022, adding that his team knows about his current status.

Hardik last played for India in the 2021 Men's T20 World Cup in UAE. Since then, there are questions around Pandya's bowling considering he's asked the national selectors not to pick him for India as he continues to build his bowling load.

"It's (bowling) a surprise for everyone. My team knows where I stand," Cricbuzz quoted Hardik as saying.

It Is Officially Announced That Hadik Pandya Will Be Our Captain. #HardikPandya #IPLAuction2022 pic.twitter.com/J91g9Ui2sE — Official Ahmedabad Ipl Team (@Ipl_ahmedabaad) January 21, 2022

There were speculations that Hardik, who has been named as the skipper of the Ahmedabad franchise, could also decide to play just as a batter considering his injuries and workload on his body. However, the all-rounder cleared the air by saying that he still wants to contribute with the ball and not looking to become just a batter.

"It's been challenging. I've always been someone who contributes with the bat, ball and on the field. When I decided I will just bat, I wanted to spend some time on the ground. We all love challenges and I love to fight it out. Criticism is good and it doesn't really bother me. For me, results do matter but I work hard for the process," he pointed out.

"I've always realised that as an all-rounder I give a lot of different options to the team. I'll try to work on being an all-rounder and if something doesn't work out then my batting is always there. But Hardik Pandya combined with both bat and ball, it sounds better than just a batter."

A bidding war on the cards Here are the Marquee Players at the #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/lOF1hBCp8o — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 1, 2022

The Ahmedabad franchise, which was bought by CVC Capital Partners, have picked Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill alongside Pandya ahead of the mega auction.

Talking about his batting positions for Ahmedabad, Hardik said, "I've always been a cricketer who plays situations and if I have to go certain places where my team needs certain goals from me, as a group we will decide. I have not made any plans regarding that."