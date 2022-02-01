MS Dhoni likely to attend IPL 2022 auction with CSK think-tank in Bengaluru

Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and skipper MS Dhoni intends to keep the title at home.

Interestingly, Dhoni and CSK have already begun their planning for the IPL 2022 mega auction which will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. However, what comes as a piece of exciting news for fans is that MSD himself could be present for CSK at the table during the auction.

A CSK official confirmed that Dhoni is in Chennai for the auction discussions as of now and the wicketkeeper-batter is likely to travel to Bengaluru with CSK think-tank for the action-packed event.

“Mahi is in Chennai for the auction discussions. He is likely to be present for the auction. But it is his call and a call will be made close to the auction,” a CSK team management member told InsideSport.

Notably, Dhoni was spotted arriving in Chennai, weeks ahead of the mega auction. The CSK captain checked into a hotel in Chennai on Thursday (January 27).

Over the years, Dhoni has always played an integral role in the team’s auction business, and CSK are known for doing well at the auction table despite some surprising picks in the past.

Meanwhile, CSK have retained four players, including their captain Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali.

Jadeja was retained for Rs 16 crore, while Dhoni took home Rs 12 crore. England all-rounder Ali was retained for Rs 8 crore while Gaikwad bagged a contract worth Rs 6 crore.

CSK will have Rs 48 crore as they head into the mega auction and the defending champions will aim to pick a well-balanced squad in the lead up to IPL 2022.