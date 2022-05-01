Mid way through the IPL 2022, MS Dhoni was handed over the Chennai Super Kings captaincy from all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

CSK's performance in the ongoing season was taking a beating and Jadeja, unable to handles the pressure, gave captaincy back to MSD.

A day after the development, former India cricketers Wasim Jaffer and Deep Dasgupta suggested that this might not be MS Dhoni's last IPL season. Jaffer opined that Jadeja was clueless for bowling changes in the matches so far and if Dhoni had led the team from the start, CSK could've been on a much better position.

"I think Jadeja was not enjoying the role, and I can understand because he did not captain any of the teams before this tournament. His performances with the bat and ball have dropped. It becomes difficult to bring which bowler into the attack when you have never led because you have not counted it before. If Dhoni would have continued, they would have had better results. If MS was captain, he would have done some wonders," said Jaffer was quoted as saying on CricTracker.

Dasgupta said that this decision of taking the captaincy back would also mean that Dhoni will at least play another season.

Jadeja to handover CSK captaincy back to MS Dhoni:Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game & has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest & to allow Jadeja to focus on his game. — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 30, 2022

"It feels like normal after he is back again. Hopefully, this will bring back the performances of the Chennai team as well. Now you can't be worried about the remaining game of the season. Also, one of the things which I read out of this captaincy thing is that MS will be around for the next season as well," said Dasgupta.