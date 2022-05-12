The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday (May 10) witnessed a shocking incident when David Warner remained not out despite the ball hitting the stumps on a fair delivery by Yuzvendra Chahal.

In the ninth over of the second innings, which was being bowled by RR leggie Chahal, DC opener Warner attempted an adventurous lofted shot through the long-off/cover on the last ball of the over. However, he missed the line completely and the ball clipped the stumps before travelling to backward short-leg.

Notably, the bails were lifted up slightly and the stumps light were switched on for a moment, but the bails did not fall over, which meant that Warner was not dismissed. The incident left Chahal in shock. Watch the video of the incident here:

Talking about the match, a 144-run stand between Mitchell Marsh (89) and Warner (52*) helped Delhi Capitals, who were chasing 161, register an eight-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

It was a memorable day for DC, who put on an all-round performance to keep their playoff hopes alive.

With this win, DC is currently at fifth position in the points table with 12 points. RR is at third position with 14 points.