Shardul Thakur

IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal says ‘Bhagwan ke liye budget nahi hota’ when asked ‘Lord’ Shardul Thakur’s auction value by KL Rahul

KL Rahul is the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants and will be keeping a close eye on all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal says ‘Bhagwan ke liye budget nahi hota’ when asked ‘Lord’ Shardul Thakur’s auction value by KL Rahul
Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur (right). (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction is just a couple of weeks away on February 12 and 13 and one of the top players on offer in it will be former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shardul Thakur. Shardul, who has been dubbed ‘Lord’ on social media, was not retained by the IPL 2021 champions and a bidding war for him will be expected after his sensational performances with both bat and ball for Team India in Test cricket.

KL Rahul is the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants and will be keeping a close eye on him. On the tour of South Africa, Rahul engaged in a hilarious banter with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on the apparent value of ‘Lord’ Shardul in the mega auction.

Shardul Thakur, who has evolved into one of the key all-format players for India over the last year, asked KL Rahul if he has any budget in mind to pick him at the IPL 2022 mega auction. Rahul himself was picked in the draft for Rs 17 crore but the skipper told Shardul jokingly that they would not offer him more than his base price.

“Bhagwan keliye budget nah hota hai bro,” Chahal was heard saying in a viral video that is being shared on social media.

Watch the hillarious banter here...

It remains to be seen if MS Dhoni’s side will go for Shardul at the auction as there are reportedly no ‘Right To Match’ cards available at the mega auction. Shardul will be next seen in action during the three-match ODI and T20 series against the West Indies starting off in Ahmedabad on February 6.

