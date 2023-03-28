Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Strongest Playing 11: Ben Stokes Adds Muscle To MS Dhoni’s Side

MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings will be seen in action in the opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, taking on defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (March 31). Unlike some of the other teams, CSK has managed to dodge any injury issues to any of their top stars.

England captain Ben Stokes is a massive addition to the side from last season, bought for Rs 16.5 crore at the IPL 2023 auction. Stokes will add much-needed firepower to the middle-order back by the likes of skipper Dhoni, England teammate Moeen Ali and former CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja.

CSK look settled with their opening batters with New Zealand southpaw Devon Conway at the top of the order with in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had a sensational domestic season, especially in limited-overs cricket. Former India batter Ambati Rayudu will be expected to possibly bat at No. 3 position and brings wealth of experience at this position.

Stokes will be expected to fulfil the role of an enforcer with the bat and his role with the ball will depend on his fitness. All-rounder Deepak Chahar looks to be back in full fitness and will be leading the bowling attack along with Mukesh Choudhary.

Dhoni has plenty of spin bowling options as well with Moeen Ali, Jadeja and possibly one between Maheesh Theekshana and Mitchell Santner to make use of conditions at the Chepauk, which has traditionally favoured the slow bowlers.

Chennai Super Kings strongest possible XI for IPL 2023

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana/Mitchell Santner.

Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2023

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.