IPL 2023 Auction: 'Waste of money', Netizens react as Mayank Agarwal joins SRH for Rs 8.25 crore

IPL 2023 Auction: Mayank Agarwal has joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), checkout the social media reactions for former PBKS captain joining SRH below

Last Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 03:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

IPL 2023 Auction: Former Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a huge price tag of Rs 8.25 crore at the IPL mini-auction in Kochi on Friday (December 23). There was an intense bidding battle between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) but Kaviya Maran was keen to get the right-hand opener on her team for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Fans on social media were not impressed with Agarwal's price tag, one fan even tweeted that it was a waste of money for Agarwal.

Checkout the reactions below...

(More to follow)

