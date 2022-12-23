IPL 2023 Auction: 'Waste of money', Netizens react as Mayank Agarwal joins SRH for Rs 8.25 crore
IPL 2023 Auction: Mayank Agarwal has joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), checkout the social media reactions for former PBKS captain joining SRH below
IPL 2023 Auction: Former Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a huge price tag of Rs 8.25 crore at the IPL mini-auction in Kochi on Friday (December 23). There was an intense bidding battle between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) but Kaviya Maran was keen to get the right-hand opener on her team for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Fans on social media were not impressed with Agarwal's price tag, one fan even tweeted that it was a waste of money for Agarwal.
Waste of money for MAYANK AGARWAL — Naidu - Bhushan (@Bhushansz) December 23, 2022
Mayank Agarwal will be seen as captaincy option if they cannot secure Ben Stokes#TATAIPLAuction #IPL2023 — Suriyakumar (@CricWithSuriya) December 23, 2022
why would you bid 8 crores for Mayank Agarwal when you need an all-rounder or a death bowler? Where does he fit in the top order with Rutu, Conway, Moeen and Rayudu/Dube? Glad that SRH outbid CSK #IPL2023Auction— Shikhar (@SoumyaShikhar) December 23, 2022
Mayank Agarwal #IPL2023Auction #TATAIPLAuction — (@Bujju_AB) December 23, 2022
Mayank Agarwal sold to SRH for 8.25 crores . Kavya Maran without any discussion was raising the bid #IPL2023Auction pic.twitter.com/MNHAK6fGF3 — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) December 23, 2022
Ma-Yanka Agarwal ane power undi sir! #OrangeArmy #BackToUppal #TataIPLAuction pic.twitter.com/VEc1h0Wnkl — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 23, 2022
