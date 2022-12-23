IPL 2023 Auction: Former Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a huge price tag of Rs 8.25 crore at the IPL mini-auction in Kochi on Friday (December 23). There was an intense bidding battle between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) but Kaviya Maran was keen to get the right-hand opener on her team for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Fans on social media were not impressed with Agarwal's price tag, one fan even tweeted that it was a waste of money for Agarwal.

Checkout the reactions below...

Waste of money for MAYANK AGARWAL — Naidu - Bhushan (@Bhushansz) December 23, 2022

Mayank Agarwal will be seen as captaincy option if they cannot secure Ben Stokes#TATAIPLAuction #IPL2023 — Suriyakumar (@CricWithSuriya) December 23, 2022

why would you bid 8 crores for Mayank Agarwal when you need an all-rounder or a death bowler? Where does he fit in the top order with Rutu, Conway, Moeen and Rayudu/Dube? Glad that SRH outbid CSK #IPL2023Auction December 23, 2022

Mayank Agarwal sold to SRH for 8.25 crores . Kavya Maran without any discussion was raising the bid #IPL2023Auction pic.twitter.com/MNHAK6fGF3 — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) December 23, 2022

